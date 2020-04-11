|
Pope Jr., Warren Lee
Warren Lee Pope, Jr. of Port Orange, FL passed away suddenly at Halifax Hospital Port Orange on April 6, 2020. Warren was born November 14, 1939 in New Haven, CT to Warren Lee Pope, Sr. And Olga Konopacke Pope. Hew spent many years in the automotive field and was an expert in restoration of antique autos and motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy and two sons Warren Lee Pope III (Jill) of Meriden, CT and John Michael Pope of Edgewater, FL. He is also survived by brother, Arthur Pope of Old Saybrook, CT and sister Diane Richard of Guilford, CT as well as several nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by parents Warren and Olga and brother Robert.
Contributions in Warren's memory may be made to Southeast Volusia Humane Society, 1200 S. Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020