Kimball, Wayne
Wayne Thomas Kimball, loving husband of Torrie (Smith) Kimball, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Longtime residents of East Haven. Wayne and Torrie moved to Florida four years ago. Wayne was the son of the late Raymond and Flora Kimball, and was born in Framingham, Massachusetts on December 24, 1950. At an early age the family moved to West Haven, where Wayne grew up with his brothers and many friends. Wayne worked various jobs, including Avco-Lycoming in Stratford, and Metro-North Railroad in New Haven. He was an amateur magician, and loved to perform for all the children in his extended family. His world-famous coleslaw was requested at every family function!
In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by his much loved daughters Donna Abate and Jennifer (Vaughn) Neuroh. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Anthony (Lisa), Stacey (Mike Smith), and Michael Abate, Alex and Tyler Neuroh, and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brothers, Raymond Kimball Jr., Ronald (Louise) Kimball, Douglas Kimball and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one nephew, Robert Kimball.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either the or Hospice in Wayne's memory.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 12, 2019