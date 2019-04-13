Limosani, Wayne

Wayne Limosani, 57, of West Haven entered into rest on April 11, 2019. Raised in Allingtown, in a large and loving Italian family, Wayne leaves his wife Toni Jo Collucci Limosani, his children Angela and Michael Limosani, his siblings Anthony (Butch) Limosani, Georgiana Dini, Gracemary Limosani and Lucy Nelson and many nieces, nephews and friends. Known throughout West Haven, Wayne was always willing to help out with a project, large or small. He was a member of the CT. Carpenters Union Local 24 from 1980 until 1994,and then employed by the West Haven Board of Education from 1994 until the present, and served as the vice president of ASFME local 2706. Known as "Uncle Wayne" to many, he coached in the West Haven Youth Soccer league and participated in numerous activities including the Milford Golf League, where his team won the championship 3 times, Walter Brennan Horseshoe League, Parks & Rec Volleyball League. In 2010, he was a Ragnar relay winner with Team Rumrunner. Wayne also belonged to the Prospect Beach Fish and Game Club.

Visitation will take place on Sunday (today) from 3 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Remembrances will be shared from 5 to 5:30. On Monday morning, all are asked to please meet directly at St. Agnes Church at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Wayne can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to advance Multiple Myeloma research and patient care under the direction of Dr. Giada Bianchi. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website

