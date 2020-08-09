Logan, WayneWayne Logan passed away on August 3, 2020, after a long illness. He was a lifelong Branford resident. Wayne worked for SNET for many years, though, the career he was known for and most gratified by was his photography, which he had a brilliant eye for. While he covered weddings, charity and business events through his business, Wayne Logan Photography, his true love was going for walks with his cameras draped around his neck and capturing exquisite details of nature that many of us would just pass by with our mere mortal eyes. He won awards for the artistic details in images that he discovered walking along a beach during and after a hurricane, or following train tracks, and was in love with nature in all its glory and fury. Even though he received many accolades for his images, he only felt good about his work when he knew it was a good shot; that he gave a decent nod to the beauty he saw through his lens.He was an avid basketball fan and player; he would frequently make news in sports sections of local papers for his high scores from Branford High School and UNH. He loved his Yankees too! His father was a Red Sox fan and that often caused friendly, funny feuds.Wayne adored his family and would always be there for support, guidance and a big hug. Anyone who had the privilege of being in his company walked away a better person because he had the ability to truly listen to people, never judging. He felt that being a minister might have been his calling, but life took him in other directions. In reality, he did have a ministry to many – one without borders, by just being a kind man who had the patience of a saint.His presence on earth will be greatly missed, and our world duller without him, but the heavens will surely shine more brightly. He leaves behind his beloved wife Joyce Logan, his daughter Denise Logan Chrans (Eric), step-sons, Jeffrey and Timothy Lye and his grandchildren, Tiana Chrans, Matthew, Mya and Olivia Lye. He was predeceased by his loving, supportive parents Roy and Cosette Logan.His services will be private and are in the care of Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Ave, East Haven. Donations in his memory can be sent to Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or Eldercare at Agency on Aging, Respite Program, 117 Washington Ave, Ste 17, North Haven, CT 06473(203)467-2789