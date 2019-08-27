|
Matthews Sr., Wayne T.
Wayne T. Mattews Sr. 80, of East Haven beloved husband of 60 years to Vivian DePonte Matthews passed away on August 26, 2019 in CT. Hospice surrounded by his family. Loving father of Thomas (Donna) Matthews of East Haven, Wayne T. Matthews Jr. of New Haven and the late Tracey Matthews. Grandfather of Kelsey, Holly and Jennifer Matthews and Billy and Christopher Maricondi. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Thomas Matthews. Wayne was born in New Haven on February 25, 1939 son of the late F. Wayne and Marjorie Barrett Matthews. Prior to his retirement, Wayne was the owner of Matthew's Trucking Company. He also was employed by New England Truck Sales. Wayne was a volunteer firefighter for Foxon Community Volunteer Company 3 for 50 years.
Relatives and friends are asked to go DIRECTLY to St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church on FRIDAY morning to celebrate A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven on THURSDAY from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foxon Community Volunteer Company 3, 1420 North High St., East Haven, CT 06512. Sign Wayne's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019