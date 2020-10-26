1/1
Wendy Darling-Minore
Darling-Minore, Wendy
Wendy Ann Darling-Minore passed away at the age of 60 on October 22, 2020 after an 8 week battle with COVID-19. Wendy leaves behind her loving husband, Mark Minore and their dog Henry; her son Stuart along with his wife Sinem and their son Maxwell; her daughter Karyn and her husband Jose along with their daughter Aria; her step-son Robert and his fiance Brittany; her step-daughter Christina along with her husband Oliver and their two sons Masen and Logan. Wendy is also survived by her beloved mother Rita Darling and her six siblings Michael, Christopher, Charlie, Mary, Margie, and Debbie as well as numerous nieces and nephews and all of her dearest friends.
Wendy is remembered as a beautiful person with a generous soul and kind heart. She touched many lives from the Darlings to the Dyers, from the DeSenas to the Minores and so many more in between. Wendy's greatest joy in life was her family. Wendy was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother.
Wendy's life was cut short by this awful virus and as a result we all are robbed of the light she brought into this world. Wendy will be deeply missed.
Due to Covid-19, no memorial will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Marked by COVID.
https://markedbycovid.com/donate/

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 26, 2020.
