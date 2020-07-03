1/
Wendy Jean DeBernardo
DeBernardo, Wendy Jean
Wendy Jean DeBernardo of Holiday, FL and formerly of Milford, CT, born July 14, 1965 passed away suddenly on June 23, 2020. Wendy is survived by her son Raymond Matos of Tampa, FL, his father Ray Matos Jr. of Derby, CT, her brother Frank DeBernardo and wife Joanne of Morehead City, NC, and brother Harry DeBernardo of Branford, CT. She is also survived by her niece and nephew and many cousins in the New England area. Wendy was predeceased by her parents Regina Ard DeBernardo and Frank DeBernardo Jr. Wendy loved animals and was a strong advocate for them throughout her life. She was a talented artist who also enjoyed theatrical arts. Above all else, she had a passion for helping those in need and always the funniest person in the room; she just wanted everyone to smile. A private family Celebration of Life will be planned.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 3, 2020.
