Nelson, Jr., Wesley L.Wesley L. Nelson Jr., a 68 year old Seymour resident and husband to Beverly Barna Nelson, entered into eternal rest June 10, 2020. Wesley was born August 1, 1951 in Derby, son of the late Wesley L. Nelson Sr. and Mildred Spear Nelson. He worked as a licensed electrician for H.I.D. Global and also worked for the Town of Seymour Recreation Department. He enjoyed driving the bus for the Seymour Seniors and taking them on their shopping trips. Wesley was a member of the CT Hurricanes where he served as Drum Major and was a director of the youth program. He served on the Seymour Democratic Town Committee as Moderator of Voting and as a voting machine mechanic. He was also an active member and Past Captain of the Seymour Civil Defense and member of The Seymour United Methodist Church. He was Commissioner for the Housatonic Council Boy Scouts, where he also served as Scout Master and Den Leader for Troop and Pack 65. He was an avid race fan and enjoyed his time spent on a pit crew in the Southern New York Racing Association. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory his son Wesley L. Nelson III, his wife Jennifer, granddaughter McKenna and grand puppy "Chase" all of Seymour, brother Scott Nelson of Eliot, Maine, along with many nieces and nephews Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. Friends may call on Sunday, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Ansonia Animal Shelter or to The Housatonic Council Boy Scouts of America.