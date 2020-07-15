Willard, WesleyWesley William Willard, age 85, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center. Dowling Park, Florida.Mr. Willard was born in Plainfield, Vermont, February 25, 1935 to Wesley Joseph Willard and Violet Halvosa Willard.He was a Eagle Scout and a 1955 graduate of Plainfield High School, after graduation he joined the United States Air Force, proudly serving his country.Mr. Willard was employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft as a material handler. He was a member of the Wallingford Police Department Auxilary Division.In 1993 he moved from Port Charlotte, Florida to The Advent Christian Village, Dowling Park, Florida and was a member of The Advent Christian Church, Dowling Park, Florida, and was a member of builders Guild.He is survived by his wife: Judith Mae Lyman Willard, of 62 years; 3 sons:William Christopher Willard (Diane) of Northford, CT, Stuart G. Willard (Nina) of Wallingford, CT, Wesley J Willard II (Kimberly) of Southington, CT, 6 Grandchildren: Matthew, Joshua, April, Andrew, Robert, and Elizabeth, and 9 Great Grandchildren.He was predeceased by brother: James Willard, sister: Shelia Hotchkiss, Grandson: James A. Willard.Graveside Funeral Services will be Friday, 9:00 AM, July 17, 2020 at Bixler Memorial Gardens East, Dowling Park, Florida.Beggs Funeral Home, Madison is assisting the family with arrangements 850-973- 2258You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website