Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
(203) 888-2538
Wilbur J. Stoddard


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wilbur J. Stoddard Obituary
Stoddard, Wilbur J.
OXFORD: Wilbur J. Stoddard, age 67 of Oxford, entered peaceful rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Griffin Hospital. Born in West Hartford on September 9, 1951, he was a son of the late Wilbur R. and Barbara (Huggins) Stoddard. Family and friends may visit on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Mass of Christian Burial with full military honors will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Oxford. Interment will take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 DIRECTLY at 2 p.m. in the CT State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2019
