|
|
Jacobs, Willa
Willa H. Jacobs, age 77, passed away peacefully on March 9th, surrounded by her loving family who were at bedside, holding her hands. Anyone who knew 'Willa', remembers her creative explorations, love of painting, photography, knitting and teaching her crafts. However, nothing was more important to her than spending time with family, including David (Ileen) and Jeffrey (Laura) and grandchildren Kolton, Emelia, Caroline and Lindsey. She was also the beloved wife of the late Edward D. Jacobs.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, March 19, 10 a.m. at Congregation Sukkat Shalom, 1001 Central Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and/or Cradles to Crayons Chicago.
Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822
www.cjfinfo.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020