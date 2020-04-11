|
|
Smith, Willard C.
Willard C. "Billy Boy" Smith, 83, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday April 6, 2020, knowing how much he was loved by all of his family and friends.
Mr. Smith was born September 16, 1936, in New Haven, the son of the late Michael and Rosa (Witham) Smith. Bill graduated from Hillhouse High School, attended Purdue University and was President of Smith Construction in Derby. Bill lived many years in South Addison, Maine before moving to Cheshire. He was a supporter of Cheshire Youth Sports especially Hockey and was a lifelong NY Giants and Yankees fan.
Bill is survived by his daughters Amy Smith of Cheshire and Elizabeth Friedler and her husband Jeff of Cheshire; his grandson Stephen Friedler of Cheshire; his sister Elaine Amendola of Bethany, his niece Bonnie Amendola of Bethany; his nephew David Amendola and his wife Karen and their children Taylor, Brooke and David of Westbrook.
Billy was the life of the party and had so many friends. He had a great sense of humor, loved to tell stories and being with "Billy Boy" was always a great time. He loved old time rock and roll and was an excellent cook (especially tomato sauce).
Bill was a sweet and gentle man and being with family and friends was all that mattered to him. The lights of his life were his two daughters and his grandson Stephen. He loved his grand dogs, Rosie and Ruby, who is going to catch a birdie just for Poppy.
Arrangements –A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences, to share a story or a photo, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020