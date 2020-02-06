New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Chamberlain III, Willard
Willard "Billy" "Boogs" E. Chamberlain III, age 56, of East Haven passed away on Feb. 3, 2020. Born in New Haven, son of Joyce Burr Clarke of East Haven and the late Willard "Billy C' Chamberlain II. He is also survived by his daughters Taylor Chamberlain of East Haven and Kody Chamberlain of MA, his siblings Scott (Maria) Case of West Haven, Christopher (Andrea) Case of Killingworth and Sharon (Dennis) O'Connor, his nieces and nephews, his former wife Cynthia Chamberlain and many friends. Billy was predeceased by his nephew Scott Case Jr. and his step father Eugene Clarke. He was a local truck driver for many years.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, with a funeral service to follow commence at 6 p.m. Interment will be private. For online condolences please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 7, 2020
