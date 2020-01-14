|
|
Simpson, Willard
Willard George Simpson, 88, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Elfeda Simpson, passed away on January 14, 2020. Born on November 23, 1931 in Milford, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Ruth Simpson.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. Interment will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. Friends and family may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the funeral home. To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020