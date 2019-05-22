Brinley Jr., William A.

William A. Brinley Jr., 70, of Mystic died on Monday, May 20, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was born on April 22, 1949 in New Haven the son of Margie (Britt) and William A. Brinley Sr.

He grew up in Guilford and attended Guilford High School, Old Dominion University, Tidewater Police Academy, and Mohegan Community College in Norwich earning a degree in Business.

Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as a correctional officer at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville. Bill later ran a successful contracting business.

Bill was an avid Nascar fan and collector as well as a dedicated Corvette aficionado. He was a member of the Masonic Corinthian Lodge #63 of North Haven.

He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Brinley of Norwich and his beloved grandson, Peter Brinley aka; Grasshopper. He is also survived by his brother Robert of Guilford, Tony of East Haven, sister Candy Southerland of East Haven, numerous nieces and nephews and many treasured friends.

Bill's family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, May 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2019