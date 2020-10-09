DELEONE, WILLIAM A.
William A. DeLeone, 73, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 46 years to Donna Pinto DeLeone. Bill was born in New Haven on September 24, 1947 and was the son of the late William and Mary Popolizio DeLeone. He had worked Inside Sales for HB Communications in North Haven for many years. Bill was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Foxon Recreation League where he served as a coach, member of the board of directors and received the "Person of the Year Award" in 2012. Bill enjoyed cooking family recipes, was a fan of the New York Yankees and NY Giants, and was always the person to call when something needed fixing. He enjoyed trips to the beach in Wildwood, NJ, and most of all spending time with his family especially his granddaughter whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Christina (Christopher) Collett, Molly (John) Deptulski and Joshua (Alyssa) DeLeone. Loving grandfather of Caroline Collett. Predeceased by his sister Mary DeLeone.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Pio of Pietreicina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven for a Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, October 13th at 12 noon and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. (masks and social distancing required for all services) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foxon Recreation League, PO Box 120635, East Haven, CT 06513 or the Knight of Columbus, Council #3300. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com