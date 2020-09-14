Denton, William A.

Surrounded by his family, William A. Denton passed away peacefully at his home in Litchfield, CT on August 26, 2020. Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His passing at the age of 73 marked the end of a courageous eight-year battle with cancer.

Bill was born on October 11, 1946 in Woodbury, NJ to William I. Denton and Martha Steen. He was raised in Cheshire, CT where he met and married Leslie Cheryl Stevens. Bill joined the United States Air Force in 1968. After completing Officer Training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, he moved to Mather Air Force Base in California as a 2nd Lieutenant where he completed training to become a navigator. He then moved to Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina where he was a navigator on C-130 aircraft. He served two tours in the Vietnam War as a Captain where he received numerous commendations. He received an honorable discharge in 1973.

After discharge he worked for two manufacturing companies in CT as a purchasing manager. Bill was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially hiking, boating, and fishing. He relished time spent with his family, especially time with his grandchildren. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in New Hartford, CT.

Bill is survived by his wife, Leslie; his daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Brian Mongeau; his son and daughter-in-law Paul and Melissa (Zenuh) Denton; seven grandchildren, Brock, Rachael, Justin, Jack, Kai, Andrew and Katie; his siblings, Kathryn and Robert; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Richard and John.

A private family burial followed by a celebration of life is planned for October 2020. Donations in his honor may be sent to Hands of Grace at 8 Wickett Street, New Hartford, CT 06061.



