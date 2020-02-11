|
|
Prendergast, William A.
William Ames Prendergast, age 82, passed away on February 7, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, three daughters, two sons-in-law and four grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Belleview, Florida on February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525 https://hospice.me/
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020