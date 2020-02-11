Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Prendergast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Prendergast

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Prendergast Obituary
Prendergast, William A.
William Ames Prendergast, age 82, passed away on February 7, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, three daughters, two sons-in-law and four grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Belleview, Florida on February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525 https://hospice.me/
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -