William A. "Buck" Tall, age 89, of Shelton, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Griffin Hospital. He was born in Bridgeport on August, 31, 1930, son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Varga) Tall, Sr. and was a lifelong Shelton resident. Buck served in the US Marine Corps from 1953-1954, where he was an aviation mechanic rising to the rank of Corporal. He was employed for many years as a field engineer with Cascio Bechir Engineers before his retirement. Along with his family he co-owned and operated Tall's Farm Dairy. He was a member of the VFW and enjoyed fishing. He is the beloved uncle of Robert Tall and his wife Sandy, Thomas Tall and his wife Sue, Edward Tall, Jr. and his wife Susan and Linda Besaw and her husband Bob, great-uncle of Lori Lynn LaRoche, Mary Evans, Steven Tall, Brian Tall, Garett Tall, Jeffery Besaw and Kristen Besaw and also survived by several great-grandnieces. He was predeceased by his three brothers Andrew, Edward and Stephen Tall. Due to the pandemic health crisis a private burial with his immediate family with full military honors is being held at Riverside Cemetery, Shelton, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a date and time to be announced in St. Margaret Mary Church, Shelton for the public to attend and support "Buck" family. The Riverview Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Leave online condolences at www.riverviewfh.com. Memorial contributions may be the Disable American Veteran. Dav.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2020