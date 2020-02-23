|
|
Benni, William Adam
William Adam Benni of Branford, CT died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Naples, Florida with his wife and children by his side. Bill was the beloved husband of 52 years to Carolyn Lazzari Benni.
Bill was born on October 2, 1936 in New Haven, CT to Anna (D'Amato) Benni and Viviano Benni. He was a graduate of New Haven State Teacher's College (SCSU) with a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1959, a Master's degree in Special Education in 1973, and 6th year graduate at The University of Bridgeport in Administration. During his undergraduate years, he was involved in several extra curricular activities, including Tennis (Lettered), Track and Student Senate. He was also a lifeguard and found the rare occasion to play polo.
Bill spent his entire 34 year career as an elementary school teacher with the North Branford school system. You could often find him during recess on the playground playing baseball and football with the students. Neither he nor his wife, Carolyn, could have believed that they would meet when she was a senior at SCSC; with her being his student teacher for 9 weeks.
Bill loved traveling with his family, which included many road trips to Point Sebago Maine, Disney World, and a monumental 6 week trip out west in 1985. He also travelled with his wife and friends to the northern (Marchegian) region of Italy for one month to trace his family roots.
After retiring, Bill continued with his passions and hobbies as an ASA Softball Umpire, pheasant hunting, clamming, and classic cars and motorcycles. He played a mean harmonica beside the campfire and would relish in sharing stories about going 30-0 with his softball team (The Bottle Barn). Bill and Carolyn have spent the last 21 winters in Naples, FL, during which time they have been able to develop a great network of friends, and Bill was able to continue working on his tennis game.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, William (Kristie) of Branford, Victor (Catherine) of Old Saybrook, daughter Carolyn Benni Porter (Jon) of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, and brother-in-law Anthony Lazzari (Diane) of Madison. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren Will, Gianna, Cory, Alexandra, Sam, Allie, and Jack.
Calling hours will be held for Bill on Thursday, February 27th, 4-7 p.m., at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, CT. The funeral service will be held in Stony Creek on Friday February 28th at 10:00 at St. Therese Church, 105 Leetes Island Road, Branford, CT.
Bill had very fond memories of his hunting dogs and participating as a judge in bird dog field trial events. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405 or the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Dr. N #21, Naples, FL 34102. For online condolences, please visit www.wsclancy.com.
"Go ye therefore, and teach all nations."
Matthew 28:19
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020