1/1
William Anthony "Bill" Beimler
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beimler, William "Bill" Anthony
William "Bill" Anthony Beimler, age 52, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1967, in New Haven, the beloved son of the late Denise (Mears) Beimler-Folkman and the late William Beimler. Loving husband of Heather (VanDole) Beimler of Hamden, and have been together for 36 years as high school sweethearts. Cherished father of Amber Beimler, Zachary, Jeremy, Emily Beimler. Beloved brother of Patricia (Dave) Taddei, Kimberly Beimler, and John Beimler. Also survived by mother-in-law Gayle DeLucia, sister-in-law Brandi VanDole, several nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Bill really enjoyed working on cars, and was the most generous person you can meet. He loved helping others, but what Bill loved the most was his family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue from 4-8 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hamden Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamden Memorial
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
RIP Billy. Will always remember you from California St. you were a great guy and had a heart of gold.
Andrea
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved