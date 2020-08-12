1/1
William Anthony "Bill" Beimler
Beimler, William "Bill" Anthony
William "Bill" Anthony Beimler, age 52, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1967, in New Haven, the beloved son of the late Denise (Mears) Beimler-Folkman and the late William Beimler. Loving husband of Heather (VanDole) Beimler of Hamden, and have been together for 36 years as high school sweethearts. Cherished father of Amber Beimler, Zachary, Jeremy, Emily Beimler. Beloved brother of Patricia (Dave) Taddei, Kimberly Beimler, and John Beimler. Also survived by mother-in-law Gayle DeLucia, sister-in-law Brandi VanDole, several nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Bill really enjoyed working on cars, and was the most generous person you can meet. He loved helping others, but what Bill loved the most was his family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue from 4-8 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hamden Memorial
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
