In Memoriam WILLIAM CHARLES ARPAIA 12/29/1950-6/27/18 It's been a year since you left us so suddenly, and we still feel your loss so strongly. You were such a fine man, a devoted & loving husband and father. We have found wealth in the wonderful memories you have left us with. They have now become our true treasures in life. We love you and until we meet again with our Lord in Heaven, we will remain eternally yours. Janice, Frances, & Elizabeth
Published in New Haven Register on June 27, 2019