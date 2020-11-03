Gargano, William B. "Bill"William B. "Bill" Gargano, 96, of Hamden, beloved husband of 73 years to the late Janet Kraussmann Gargano, passed from this life on October 30, 2020 at his home to forever join his beloved wife Janet. Bill was born in New Haven on January 26, 1924 son of the late Louis and Jenny Palmieri Gargano. He lived in Hamden all his life. He graduated from Hamden High School in 1942 and immediately joined the Army Air Corps. A World War II veteran, Bill served 3 years as a top turret gunner in a B17 bomber. Bill was awarded 4 Battle Stars, an Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, and the prestigious Distinguished Flying Cross. Bill was a graduate of Quinnipiac College, with a degree in Accounting and Business Administration. He was the co-owner of the Sleigh House Restaurant for 25 years, a secretary for the American Legion for several years, and a business manager for the Woodbridge and North Branford school systems. Bill was also a member of the Second Company Governor's Foot guard since 1954 and became Commandant in 1976. Bill was a passionate man who loved life, his country and his family. He was the loving father of Gale (Ed) Fracasso and Lynda Cusano all of Hamden and Bill (Betty Rothman) Gargano Jr. of Orange CA. He was a huge presence in his grandchildren's lives. They are Dawn (Gabe) Scala, Eddy (Toni) Fracasso Jr, Sheri (Jerry) Polzella, Lori (Frank) Appicelli, Michael (Sandra) Carbone, Kim Treloar, Robert Gargano, and Lieschen (Aaron) Quilling. He also had amazing relationships with his 13 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Edward Gargano. Bill was an extraordinary man who saw the best in everyone. He started each day believing that it was going to be his best day. He taught us to always work hard and enjoy each day because life is a gift. It is difficult to let go of such a humble, beautiful man. He will always be our hero!His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven FRIDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Second Governor's Foot Guard, P.O. 9670, New Haven, CT 06536 or Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Hartford, CT 06105-3795. Sign Billy's guest book online at