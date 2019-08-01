|
Jackson, William B.
William B. Jackson, 92 of East Haven passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 at home. He was born January 18, 1927 in East Haven to Amos and Florence (Hitchcock) Jackson. William is survived by son, Douglas Jackson (Diane) of Naples, FL, daughter, Dawn Jackson (Michael DeFeo) of Branford and grandchildren, Isabella Jackson, Samantha Jackson, Tyler Conway, Kalee Conway, Dylon Conway, Patrick Conway, William A. Jackson and Christina DeFeo. He is also survived by a great-granddaughter, Keely Malone and a sister, Geraine Benham. William was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia (Maturo) Jackson (1975), daughter, Dale Jackson Conway, granddaughter, Lauren Patricia Jackson and siblings, Robert Jackson, Richard Jackson, Edward Jackson, Margo Cassella and Frances Vache.
William graduated from East Haven High School and entered the Navy serving in WW2 as a US Navy Armed Guard Signalman III class aboard transport ships serving in the New Guinea area of the Pacific Theater. He returned home and joined Riverside Volunteer Fire Company 6 serving a total of 73 years. In 1953 he hired on with East Haven Fire Department climbing through the ranks serving as firefighter, drill instructor and battalion chief, retiring in 1980 as the Fire Marshal/Deputy Chief and Civil Defense Director. He was the last remaining Charter Member of East Haven Firefighters Local 1205, as a signatory on the union charter in 1955 and a past president. Throughout his career he remained current by attending multiple college courses relating to training and fire investigation.
He remained active for over 50 years in many organizations, including the VFW Post 89, American Legion, Connecticut Free Masons and Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, 32nd Degree.
He was also a member of the CT River PowWow Society, both the CT and New England Fire Marshals Associations, East Haven Historical Society (past president), The Old Cemetery Board, Armed Guard, and has served as the EH Town Historian since 2012. His many interests included a lifelong love of boating, motorcycles, and birdwatching and was a devoted father and role model to his children and grandchildren. He also leaves his beloved cat Smokey.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5 at 1 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, with burial and military honors to follow at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Haven Animal Shelter or East Haven Historical Society.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019