|
|
Smith, William B., Jr.
William B. Smith, Jr. of Branford, died Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was the husband of the late Virginia "Ginny" Swancott Smith. Bill was born in Detroit, MI February 24, 1924, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. William B. Smith. He was a B-24 Pilot in the U. S. Army Air Corps. Bill worked for many years as an agency manager for the Equitable Life Insurance company managing agencies in Albany, Hartford, and Milford. He also operated the William B. Smith and Associates agency in Milford. Bill was a very social guy, who enjoyed boating and golfing. Bill is survived by his children, Rodney (Marcey) Smith of Honolulu, HI, Jeffrey Smith of Albany, NY, Brian (Carolle) Smith of Wallingford, Kimberly (Scott) Morneault of New Britain, Michael Smith of Branford, David (Nancy) Smith of North Troy, VT, and William (Katalin) Smith of Middletown; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughters, Sherrie Smith and Stacey Calcano and two brothers and a sister.
Visiting hours are Thursday (TODAY) from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. A funeral service will be held Friday morning at 11:00 in the funeral home with burial to follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019