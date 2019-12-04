New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. Smith Jr.


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William B. Smith Jr. Obituary
Smith, William B., Jr.
William B. Smith, Jr. of Branford, died Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was the husband of the late Virginia "Ginny" Swancott Smith. Bill was born in Detroit, MI February 24, 1924, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. William B. Smith. He was a B-24 Pilot in the U. S. Army Air Corps. Bill worked for many years as an agency manager for the Equitable Life Insurance company managing agencies in Albany, Hartford, and Milford. He also operated the William B. Smith and Associates agency in Milford. Bill was a very social guy, who enjoyed boating and golfing. Bill is survived by his children, Rodney (Marcey) Smith of Honolulu, HI, Jeffrey Smith of Albany, NY, Brian (Carolle) Smith of Wallingford, Kimberly (Scott) Morneault of New Britain, Michael Smith of Branford, David (Nancy) Smith of North Troy, VT, and William (Katalin) Smith of Middletown; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughters, Sherrie Smith and Stacey Calcano and two brothers and a sister.
Visiting hours are Thursday (TODAY) from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. A funeral service will be held Friday morning at 11:00 in the funeral home with burial to follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -