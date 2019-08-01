|
Bendig, William
WILLIAM CHARLES BENDIG of Essex, CT passed away from the progression of pancreatic cancer on July 14, 2019 in wonderful hospice care at Gladeview Health Care Center in Old Saybrook. Bill was born in Corry, PA on December 1, 1927. He was a long-time resident of Essex and Ivoryton and a 1953 graduate of Trinity College.
Across his life, he was deeply invested in the world of art: creator, publisher, and advocate. While many artistic, educational, and travel adventures were part of his world, he is most remembered for his near 26 years (1957-1982) as the editor and publisher of "theARTgallery," an international magazine on art and culture. The magazine and Bill's leadership and broader art efforts received much acclaim. And more recently, he is lauded for his 1991 founding of the ongoing Hollycroft Foundation which spearheaded bringing outdoor sculpture and related art education to CT coastal communities. Through government, artist, and community engagement, Bill's brainchild, the "Sculpture Mile" was born in Ivoryton, expanded into Madison and elsewhere, and is now ready to unfold in Stonington.
While Bill has passed, his legacy continues as his Foundation colleagues and celebrated sculptors work to reinforce and expand the footprint of outdoor art across CT. A memorial service is planned for Bill on August 17 at 11 a.m. at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 129 Main St., Ivoryton.
In lieu of flowers or other gestures, a charitable contribution to honor and continue Bill's important art legacy is much appreciated (Contact: The Hollycroft Foundation, Box 278, Ivoryton, CT 06442).
[Photo credit: Harold Shapiro.]
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 2, 2019