William Butler Sr. 64 of New Haven and Manchester passed away July 18, 2019 at CT Hospice. He was born July 6, 1955 in New Haven to Edwin and Barbara (Curren) Butler. William is survived by his father, loving wife of over 45 years, Mary-Ann (Rogers) of Manchester, son, William Bulter jr. of Coventry, daughter, Jennifer Butler-Whitcher (Gregory) of East Haven and six grandchildren, Brandon, Bryan and Brianna Butler, Alec Goodman, Gavin and Logan Whitcher. He is also survived by siblings, Robert Butler (Jackie) of East Haven, James Butler of West Haven, Stacy Paquin (Todd) of Haddam, sister-in-law, Linda Butler of Branford and numerous nieces/nephews. William was preceded in death by mother, infant sister, Rosemary Butler and brother, Edwin Butler Jr.

William was a US Navy veteran, Scout Master with Boy Scouts, baseball coach and member of the Waucoma Yacht Club and Elks Lodge 25. He was an avid NY Yankee fan, loved painting, gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.

www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019