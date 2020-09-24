Lyons, William C.
William C. Lyons, of Branford, beloved husband of 68 years to Barbara Rodman Lyons, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020. Bill was born in New Haven on December 9, 1927 to George and Emma Lyons. A 1945 graduate of Hamden High School, Bill first served in the U.S. Navy and then later served in the U.S. Army in Korea. After the war he joined his father and brothers in the family business, the Bilco Door Co. Bill was a modest man, helping many throughout his life. He was a founding member and generous contributor to the Branford Foundation. A lifelong parishioner of St. Therese Church in Stony Creek, he served on their building committee. Bill especially enjoyed Yale hockey games, winter trips to Okemo Mountain when his family was young, and many trips with Barbara and their friends. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his children, William (Karen) C. Lyons, Jr., Kathleen L. Serio, Anne (James) L. Miller, Thomas M. Lyons, daughter-in-law Kathleen M. Lyons, brother Robert (Nancy) Lyons; his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Steve) Eskenazi, Matthew (Malessa) Serio, Michelle (Steve) Serio, Timothy Patrick Lyons, Jr., Margaret (Kevin) Lyons-Holland, Thomas J. Miller and Peter W. Miller. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Jack Eskenazi, William Eskenazi, Eugene Holland and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Timothy P. Lyons, daughter Christina M. Lyons, grandson Michael T. Lyons, sister Dorothy Berg, brothers, George, John, and Edward Lyons, and sister-in-law Verne Rodman Hopper.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Therese Church, Branford. Due to COVID, the Mass is limited to family members only.
Bill's family is grateful for his care at Connecticut Hospice, and especially to Michelle of the VNA and dear family friend Barbara Dunham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Branford Community Dining Room, 30 Harrison Ave., Branford or the Branford Foundation, PO Box 462 Branford, CT 06405.
