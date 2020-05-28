William C. Shea
Shea, William C.
William C. Shea, age 80, of Stratford, CT, beloved husband of Martha (Jacocks) Shea, passed away at Bridgeport Hospital on May 25, 2020. Bill was a lifelong resident of Milford until moving to Stratford in 2017. A private ceremony will be held due to covid 19. To view full obituary, please visit georgejsmithandson.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
