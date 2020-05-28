Shea, William C.
William C. Shea, age 80, of Stratford, CT, beloved husband of Martha (Jacocks) Shea, passed away at Bridgeport Hospital on May 25, 2020. Bill was a lifelong resident of Milford until moving to Stratford in 2017. A private ceremony will be held due to covid 19. To view full obituary, please visit georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 28, 2020.