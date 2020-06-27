Cahill, William
William "Billy" Paul Cahill, age 38, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1981, in Warwick, Rhode Island, the beloved son of Josephine Gina (Liscio) Cahill and Stephen T. Cahill Sr. Loving companion of Monica Mosley and mother of his cherished children Ellery Cahill and Quintyn Cahill. Beloved brother of Stephen Cahill Jr., Kevin Cahill, Austin (Courtney) Cahill Sr., and Nikki Brewer. Loving uncle of Olivia, Austin Jr., McKenzie, Michael, and Mallory.
Billy loved football. He played from Pop Warner until his graduation from Hamden High School in 1999. An avid and talented artist, Billy would spend his days in the waves of Misquamicut with his beautiful family. He will be forever missed.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Orange Street, New Haven at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue from 4-8 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 27, 2020.