|
|
Dickerson, William Charles
William Dickerson, 75, of Hamden died Jan. 5th at Yale New Haven - St. Raphael Campus from surgical complications. He was the husband of Barbara Kempf Dickerson. Bill was born in Huntington NY, to the late Horacio & Margaret Dickerson. First and foremost Bill was a wonderful family man to his wife Barb and children Heather (of Houston) and Bret (of Hamden). He worked as a naval architect and designer and later as a materials engineer at Sikorsky. He loved sailing, travel, skiing, skating, coaching children's sports and singing. He was an amazing sailor from an early age and explored many New England waters. He loved both cruising and racing. He sailed through many challenges in life. He had a passion for singing and was a part of several choirs and choruses culminating in singing the Messiah at Carnegie Hall. He also sang in several opera choruses. His final struggles further showed his strength and his love for his family and his wife of 47 years. He is survived by two brothers, Thom of Phoenix, AZ, and Richard (Judy) of Northport, NY. Friends are invited to go directly to St. Bridget of Sweden Church, Cheshire, Saturday 12 Noon for a Mass of Christian burial. Calling hours will be held Friday from 6 - 8 p.m. In the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Burial will be privately held.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 9, 2020