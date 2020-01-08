New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Bridget of Sweden Church
Cheshire, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Charles Dickerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Charles Dickerson Obituary
Dickerson, William Charles
William Dickerson, 75, of Hamden died Jan. 5th at Yale New Haven - St. Raphael Campus from surgical complications. He was the husband of Barbara Kempf Dickerson. Bill was born in Huntington NY, to the late Horacio & Margaret Dickerson. First and foremost Bill was a wonderful family man to his wife Barb and children Heather (of Houston) and Bret (of Hamden). He worked as a naval architect and designer and later as a materials engineer at Sikorsky. He loved sailing, travel, skiing, skating, coaching children's sports and singing. He was an amazing sailor from an early age and explored many New England waters. He loved both cruising and racing. He sailed through many challenges in life. He had a passion for singing and was a part of several choirs and choruses culminating in singing the Messiah at Carnegie Hall. He also sang in several opera choruses. His final struggles further showed his strength and his love for his family and his wife of 47 years. He is survived by two brothers, Thom of Phoenix, AZ, and Richard (Judy) of Northport, NY. Friends are invited to go directly to St. Bridget of Sweden Church, Cheshire, Saturday 12 Noon for a Mass of Christian burial. Calling hours will be held Friday from 6 - 8 p.m. In the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Burial will be privately held.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -