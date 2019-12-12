New Haven Register Obituaries
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
542 Cypress Avenue
Garden City, SC
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
the amenities center in Seasons at Prince Creek
Murrells Inlet, SC
View Map
William Thomas Conroy, Jr., 75, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. He was born December 3, 1944 in Wilamantic, CT son of the late William Thomas Conroy, Sr. and Ann Moran Conroy.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Conroy of Murrells Inlet; four sons, William Thomas Conroy, III and his wife Lori, Joseph Conroy, John Gagne and his wife Lisa, James Gagne; sister, Maureen Whitcome; brother, Roger Conroy; granddaughter, Haley Dawn; sister-in-law, Janice Morin; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
William proudly served in the United States Airforce.
He enjoyed playing golf, watching football and baseball, gardening, and loved a good wine. While living in Connecticut he was active with the Jaycees and the Lions Club. He loved living in SC for the past three years in the Seasons Community.
A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Garden City, SC 29576. The family will receive friends immediately following mass at the amenities center located in Seasons at Prince Creek, Murrells Inlet.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Smith Clinic, 116 Baskerville Drive, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 15, 2019
