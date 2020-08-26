CROSBY, WILLIAMWilliam Crosby, 67, passed away August 22, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the husband of Lisa Texeira Crosby. William was born October 7, 1952 in Chargrin Falls, Ohio a son of the late Benny and Everlean Person Crosby. Mr. Crosby was retired form Metro North Railroad. Besides his wife he is survived by his children Leslie, Marcus, Erin and Jared; his grandchild Cayden; brothers, Alfred, Randy, Gerry, and Tony. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by four siblings.A visitation will be held this Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Kelcy Stelle presiding. All appropriate social guidelines must be followed.