|
|
Fiorillo Sr., William D.
William D. Fiorillo, Sr., 83, entered into rest on April 21, 2020. Bill leaves behind his loving family including his daughter Kristine (Sean Philbrick) Fiorillo, son William Jr., his two grandsons Jason and Kyle Philbrick and his brothers Tony and Richard Fiorillo. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Shepa Fiorillo, sister Mary Geraci and five brothers Salvatore Fiorillo Jr., James, Thomas, John and Joseph Fiorillo.
Bill led a very active and full life. As soon as the weather turned warm, he could be found at the Boardwalk listening to music and chatting with his buddies. Come November, he travelled to Maine for hunting season which he enjoyed for over 40 years. He was an avid New York Giants and New York Yankees fan.
At this time, burial, with military honors, will take place in All Saints Cemetery. As soon as we are able, a celebration of Bill's life will take place at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. To leave a remembrance of Bill, please visit:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020