Dixon, William
William E. Dixon, 73, resident of Hamden, CT, passed away suddenly on May 16, 2019.
A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Trinity Temple Church, 285 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, CT, at 11 a.m. Calling hours will be 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Dixon Family, please visit website www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2019
