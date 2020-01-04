|
Baskett, William E.
William Edgar Baskett (Bill) of Nantucket, MA and formerly of Wellesley, MA, Hamden and North Haven, CT and Columbia, MO, died on December 17, 2019 at the age of 88. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife Clara Hall Baskett, his twin brother Robert Parker Baskett, his sister Eleanor Baskett Mulder and his parents Janet Davison Baskett and Dr. Edgar Drane Baskett.
Born in Columbia, MO on October 6, 1931 Bill graduated from University High School and the University of Missouri. His career spanned sales and management positions at General Motors, Shaeffer Pen, AC Nielsen, Schick Safety Razor and DEP Corporation. Later in his career, he became an entrepreneur, owning first an IHOP franchise in Hamden, CT and then Wentworth Homemade Ice Cream Co. also in Hamden, which he and Clara built into a regional favorite.
An active community member, Bill served as President of the North Haven Rotary Club, the High Lane Club and the Charlton Hill Condominium Association. He was also a longtime member of the North Haven Economic Development Commission.
In retirement, Bill and Clara travelled extensively, exploring all 50 states and many countries around the globe. A lifelong learner, Bill was an avid reader and student of how things are made and work, the capital markets and the economy. He loved spending time with family and friends, and following UConn and "Mizzou" sports. Bill "knew no strangers," and his impish smile and sense of humor were the gateway to many friendships.
Bill is survived by his daughters Frances Elizabeth Baskett (Francie) of Nantucket, Virginia Baskett Solomon (Gina), her husband Peter and their children William (Will) and Helen (Nell) of Wellesley, MA, and his son Austin Hall Baskett and his wife Joanna of Lafayette, CO as well as many cherished nieces and nephews, and a large extended family. He considered himself fortunate to have loved and been loved by a wide circle of family and friends.
His remains were cremated and mixed with the ashes of his soulmate, Clara. Private family services will be held in Nantucket and Birmingham, AL. If you wish, donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Sleeping Giant Park Association the Weston Historical Museum the Glenn Hall & Raymond Hall Endowed Scholarship (DJ948) or the Edgar Baskett Endowed Scholarship (DJ952) both of which Bill and Clara established at the University of Missouri.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020