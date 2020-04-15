|
Case, William E.
In Wallingford April 14, 2020 William E. Case 81, of Hamden. Husband of the late Mittie Graham Case. Loving father of Tyson Case (Elizabeth) of New Haven, brother of Louanna Mancino of Florida. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Julia, Timmy and Taryn, several nieces and nephews, his companion Elizabeth Mezei of Wallingford and dear friends Ron and Rita Pantalena of Guilford. Predeceased by a daughter Kimberly E. Case and brothers Don and Oakley Case. Bill was born in Arcadia, NY on January 3, 1939. Mr. Case proudly served his country with the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked on jet aircraft for many years which was his passion. Arrangements are entrusted to Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To leave an online condolence please visit, www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 17, 2020