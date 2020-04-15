New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Resources
More Obituaries for William Case
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Case


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Case Obituary
Case, William E.
In Wallingford April 14, 2020 William E. Case 81, of Hamden. Husband of the late Mittie Graham Case. Loving father of Tyson Case (Elizabeth) of New Haven, brother of Louanna Mancino of Florida. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Julia, Timmy and Taryn, several nieces and nephews, his companion Elizabeth Mezei of Wallingford and dear friends Ron and Rita Pantalena of Guilford. Predeceased by a daughter Kimberly E. Case and brothers Don and Oakley Case. Bill was born in Arcadia, NY on January 3, 1939. Mr. Case proudly served his country with the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked on jet aircraft for many years which was his passion. Arrangements are entrusted to Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To leave an online condolence please visit, www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -