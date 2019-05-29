Faticone, William E., Jr.

William E. Faticone, Jr. of Branford died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Marion Gaetano Faticone. Mr. Faticone was born September 21, 1927 in New Haven, son of the late William E. and Susan Mongillo Faticone. He worked as a machinist and inspector at Marlin Firearms in New Haven for many years until retiring. He was very family oriented and enjoyed cooking for his family for all occasions. He was a fan of old movies and old-time movie stars. He loved being outside in the sun and working in his garden. He is survived by his children, William E. (Cynthia) Faticone, III, of Branford, Kari (Paul) Freund of Branford and Mark (Val) Faticone of East Haven; his grandchildren, Leslie Faticone (Paul) DeLuca, Lea Faticone, Lindsay (David) DeGrasse, Ashley (Nick) Mauro, Michael, Ryan and Lauren Vogel; and his great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Giuliana DeLuca, Zachary and Weston DeGrasse and Ellie Mauro. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Gary Vogel of Branford. He was predeceased by his daughter Susan Vogel. His family would like to thank the staff at Branford Hills Health Care Center for the caring, compassionate care that was given to their father during his stay there. They took very good care of him and he developed many wonderful friendships.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10:00 in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. THERE ARE NO CALLING HOURS. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register from May 30 to May 31, 2019