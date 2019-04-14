New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Heimann, William E.
William E. Heimann, 80, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Bradley Memorial, Southington. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Jacqueline Dutil Heimann. William was born in New Haven and was the son of the late John and Anna Gabold Heimann. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, West Haven and later served his country faithfully in the US Navy. William had worked as an Electrical Mechanic for Lewis Boyle, Inc. repairing forklifts. William enjoyed instructing senior citizens at the Calendar House Senior Center in Southington, and also was a model train enthusiast. Brother of Elizabeth Grether. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by his twin brother John Heimann.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment with full military honors will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2019
