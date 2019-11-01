|
|
Kennedy, William E.
William Edward Kennedy, 86, passed away on October 31, 2019 at the Hospital of St. Raphael Campus, Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Mireille Polnik Kennedy for 48 years. Bill was born August 26, 1933 in New Haven, son of the late Everett Matthew and Edythe Murphy Kennedy. Besides his wife, Bill is survived by his son Matthew (Lauren) Kennedy and Billy's special star, his granddaughter Avery, of Madison, CT. Bill is also survived by his brother Patrick (Nancy) Kennedy of Branford and his sister Jane (John) Kennedy Sullivan of Orange, and many nieces and nephews. Bill was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, where he later taught. He was very proud that he was a Triple Stag graduate of Fairfield University-BA in 1956, MA in 1960 - and Sixth-Year Certificate in 1962. After serving active duty in the U. S. Army, he began teaching in Wallingford, CT at Lyman Hall High School. He later moved to Moran Junior High School and completed his teaching career at Sheehan High School, where he also coached Boys and Girls Long Distance Track and Cross Country. William was an avid fan of the Sport of Kings, which kept his mind fairly alert in addition and subtraction during his retirement years. He was very fortunate to have a few dear friends throughout his life and to have a loving, understanding, loyal wife who ran the show in all areas of their domicile in Madison. Bill wanted to extend special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Yale-New Haven Hospital that helped him through his time there, especially Dr. Melanie Robinson and Dr. Mark Kasper.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 in St. Bernadette Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, 1 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06504. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019