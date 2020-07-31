Milano, William Edward
William Edward Milano, 88, beloved husband of Margherita Iaderosa Milano of Branford passed away July 30, 2020 in CT Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Salvatore (Deborah) Milano of Guilford and Annamarie Milano of North Branford. Cherished grandfather of Sean (Amy) Milano and Michael Milano. Caring great-grandfather of Tate and Rhys Milano. Bill was born in New Haven on October 14, 1931 a son of the late Salvatore and Anna Sabatino Milano. He was predeceased by his siblings, Eleanor, Jeannette, Antonio, Alphonse, Alfred, Eugene and Michael Milano. Prior to his retirement, Bill worked for the former Western Electric Co. for many years. He loved fishing and going mushroom picking. Bill was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a recipient of 2 Bronze Stars.
Services will be held in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Monday morning at 11:00. Entombment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY MORNING from 9:00-11:00. Memorial contributions may be made to Charlie's Closet, 310 State St. #200, Guilford, CT 06437 or at www.givct.org
or CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com
