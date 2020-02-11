|
|
Elliott, William
William Douglas Elliott (Doug) was born on May 5, 1944, in Monroe County, Mississippi to the late Willie G. Elliott and Verlie Spruill. Doug was called home on February 6, 2020. Cherishing Doug's precious memories are his dedicated caregiver and niece, Carolyn Douglas-Sanders; his sisters Ernestine Mobley and Nora J. Douglas, sisters-in-law Betty Ann Crews (Elliott) and Mary Ann Elliott, many family members including nieces and nephews, and loving friends. A celebration of life will be held Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven,CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Elliott family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020