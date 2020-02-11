New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
More Obituaries for William Elliott
William Elliott


1944 - 2020
William Douglas Elliott (Doug) was born on May 5, 1944, in Monroe County, Mississippi to the late Willie G. Elliott and Verlie Spruill. Doug was called home on February 6, 2020. Cherishing Doug's precious memories are his dedicated caregiver and niece, Carolyn Douglas-Sanders; his sisters Ernestine Mobley and Nora J. Douglas, sisters-in-law Betty Ann Crews (Elliott) and Mary Ann Elliott, many family members including nieces and nephews, and loving friends. A celebration of life will be held Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven,CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Elliott family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020
