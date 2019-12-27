New Haven Register Obituaries
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Everett, William
William (Bill) Everett passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved children on December 22, 2019. He has now joined his wife of 64 years, Pauline (Wright) Everett in everlasting peace. Bill was born to the late Louis and Anna (Scanlon)Everett on January 9, 1933, in Mars Hill, Maine. He was predeceased by his brother, Clarence Everett and sisters; Patsy Benson, Betty Hardgrove, and Agnes( Babe) Benson. He is survived by his sister, Sally Metzger, of Hernandez , Florida. He is also survived by his five children: William and his wife Dana of Chester, Steven and his wife Marilynn of Killingworth, Rory and his wife Mary of Middletown, Mitchell and his wife Chris of Chester, and his daughter, Lorraine and her husband Richard Morrow of Chester. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren: William Everett III, Steven Everett Jr., Kelly Everett , Krista Farrell , Shana Monks, Allen Everett and 12 great grandchildren. Bill and his wife were owners of Style Rite Cabinets in Chester, CT. He was also employed as a mechanic at Pratt Whitney in Middletown, CT, until his early retirement and move with his wife to New Limerick, Maine. Bill and Pauline spent twenty five(25) wonderful years on Drews Lake in Maine. They both enjoyed the nature and quiet lifestyle of northern Maine. As an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed such pursuits as snowmobiling, fishing, backpacking, sailing and cross-country skiing, he enjoyed their time on the lake. He will be remembered by many for his wonderful smile and infectious belly laugh. Bill loved family. There was nothing more important to him than the times he spent enjoying holidays, camping trips, and any other activity that involved family. If you asked Bill what his greatest accomplishment was, he would say the family that surrounds him. Services will be held at Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main St. Centerbrook on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. To share a memory of Bill or send a condolence please www.rwwfh.com.
Published in Shoreline Times on Jan. 3, 2020
