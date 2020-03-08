|
Bokus, William F.
William F. Bokus, loving husband of Catherine Carella Bokus, longtime resident of Branford, passed away on March 3, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long illness and courageous recovery effort.
He was born March 11, 1944, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Frank and Eleanor Woodend Bokus. Bill earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from Fairfield University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. He served proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict.
In his professional career, Bill was president and founder of ControlNet Corporation, a financial services company providing manufacturing cost control, and inventory control solutions to manufacturing companies. Prior to founding ControlNet, he was an executive for Timex Corporation and Bic Corporation.
Bill enjoyed sports and was co-captain of his high school football team. His love of sports was passed on to his three sons. He was an ever-present, loving dad, who cheered his sons on. More recently, he cheered on his grandchildren, who lovingly called him Grandfather. Bill served as president of Branford Youth Football. He also was a volunteer for Wesleyan University's football team's Cardinal Club for many years. Bill was a man of principle who encouraged his family to become the best they could be. He taught them the value of hard work and the importance of an education.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, his children Kevin and Kelly of Birmingham, Alabama; Craig and Daisy of Centreville, Virginia, and their children Brandon, James, and Julia; and William and Kristen of Washington, DC; sister Cynthia Leader of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Patricia Bokus of Rocky Hill. Bill was preceded in death by brothers Robert and Richard. Bill will be missed by his family and friends, especially his lifelong Fairfield "Pals."
The family would like to thank Margaret Kungu of the Guilford VNA Community Healthcare for the professional nursing and emotional support she provided Bill and his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, in Saint John Bosco Parish at Saint Therese Church, 105 Leetes Island Road, Branford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to MSA Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road #212, Charlotte, NC 28277. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020