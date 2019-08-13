|
Gemske, Sr., William F.
Saturday, August 10, 2019 William F. Gemske, Sr. longtime resident of Guilford passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. Husband of the late Roberta Scussell Gemske. Bill was born in Meriden on April 20, 1928, son of the late Joseph and Martha Gemske. Loving father of William F. Gemske, Jr. and his wife Laura of Waterbury; Robert J. Gemske and his wife Carol of West Hartford; and John P. Gemske of Lancaster, PA. Also survived by five grandchildren, four and great grandchildren. Brother of Robert Gemske. Also survived by two nieces, Kathy Gemske of NC and Judy Messersmith of VA, along with his loving extended Scussell family. Predeceased by a brother Major Robert Gemske (Ret. USMC) and a daughter in law Susan Gemske.
Mr. Gemske owned and operated Bill's ESSO Station for 20 years. He enjoyed living life to the fullest, and loved his independence. Bill was a Bowling enthusiast and continued bowling twice a week at 90 years old. He was a former member of F.C. Spencer Hook and Ladder Co of Guilford Volunteer Fire Department and honorably served his country in the United State Marine Corps.
Calling hours will be held on Thurs, Aug. 15 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. Friends are invited to a Graveside service on Fri. Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. at Nut Plains Cemetery, Nut Plains Rd, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2019