|
|
Mecca, William F.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of William F. Mecca Sr. of Hamden and Madison. He was the husband of Joy Saunders of Madison. Bill was born on October 5th, 1931 and grew up in Torrington, the youngest of six children to Vito and Catherine (Colangelo) Mecca. In an effort to achieve a better life, he relied on his Catholic faith, Jesuit training and education, and genuinely good inclination to help others. He was a graduate of St. Thomas Seminary in 1950 and obtained a Bachelor's Degree from Fairfield University in 1953. Bill furthered his education by graduating from Christ the King Seminary Graduate School in Theology and earning a Master's Degree in Social Work from Fordham University. Following graduation, Bill worked in social service agencies, child guidance clinics and hospitals in New York City and in CT, eventually settling in New Haven. Bill demonstrated a professional commitment to his clients until his death. Throughout his career, he contributed to the advancement of clinical social work practice in both private practice and agency settings. Bill earned post master's certifications and licensure in various counseling methods including but not limited to the expertise in alcohol and drug counseling. As the longtime Executive Director of the former Family Counseling of Greater New Haven, Bill was responsible for expanding access to counseling services and programs to individuals, families, and employees by establishing satellite offices throughout the Greater New Haven area. He was often appointed to various task forces and commissions in an effort to standardize and coordinate strategies to address mental health and addiction problems state wide. Thus, Bill was trusted and respected by many for his clinical expertise, intuitiveness, and dedication to the values of the social work profession. Bill leaves behind his wife Joy, and her two children Gregg and Paige, his son Bill Mecca Jr., of Trumbull, and his beloved grandchildren, Lauren and Andrew Mecca of Trumbull, Ava and Sofia McCann, and Jack and Kate Saunders. He also leaves behind a beloved brother-in-law, Frank LeJeune (Josephine Mecca) of Granby and his sons, as well as his nephews, Richard Droney of South Carolina, and Eddie Droney of Wolcott, both of whom fondly recall the support and mentorship that their young, "Uncle Bill' always provided. We take comfort with cherished memories of his kind and generous soul, his legacy of helping others, his sense of humor and the gratitude for having had the opportunity to know and be with Bill until the very end.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10:00 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue in Hamden. Relatives and friends may visit with Bill's family at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is care of his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Share a memory and sign Bill's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020