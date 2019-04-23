Flint, Jr. , William

William Arthur Flint, Jr., aged 96, passed away on Sunday, April 21. He lived over 60 years in Woodbridge, CT, also in Stuart and Vero Beach, FL. His wife, Carol, to whom he was married for 67 years, predeceased him.

He was educated at Phillips Academy, Andover, Cheshire Academy, and Trinity College in Hartford, CT.

Bill served in World War II as a combat medic with the 86th Division in Europe and the Philippines.

Following the war, he joined his father in the family ladder manufacturing business in New Haven, CT, established by his grandfather in 1880. He sold the company in 1990 and retired to Florida with his wife.

He was a former president of the Farnam Neighborhood House as well as a longtime board member. In 1953, he served as president of the American Ladder Institute, a trade association of the nation's ladder manufacturers. He served on the board of Trustees of the National Savings Bank before it was acquired by Peoples United Bank. He also served as president of the Quinnipiac Club and during his tenure, the first female applicant in the clubs 107 year history was accepted for membership. He also served as a trustee of the Day Prospect Hill School for girls.

He is survived by his three children: Karen Fuller (Steve) of Dolores, CO, William A. Flint III of Stuart, FL, and Ann Flint of Lady Lake, FL. Also, four grandchildren, Matthew Fuller (Amy), Sydney Fuller Dickinson (Rob), Hilary Flint Morgan (Jackson), and Julia Flint Parham (Cody), and three great-grandchildren, Lucy Parham, and Leah and Rohan Fuller.

Internment will take place in Woodbridge, CT at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019