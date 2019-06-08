General, William, III

William General III of Stratford, CT passed away suddenly on June 6, 2019. Son of William Jr. and Nancy General, Bill was born in Branford on Nov 15, 1961.

After graduating from Branford High School in 1979, Bill worked in computer technology and went on to become an aerobics instructor, and a co-curricular adviser at the Q-House and Southern University. For the past 15 years, he's been a licensed massage therapist in Milford and Orange, CT. Bill was also an avid NY Giants and Yankees fan, film buff, great cook and a deeply spiritual and supportive mentor to many. He is survived by his children William IV (Lauren Vanhusen), Allison (Pat Lyman), Sheryl-Leigh General, their mother, Joy Bershtein, and his daughter, Olivia (Shane) McCourt and grandson Emmett of Arizona. He is also survived by siblings Michele (Jeff) Potter, Brett General, Sheila Wright, his partner Pamela George, dearest friend Dwayne Gibbs and his niece Nicole Potter and nephews Damien Steele and Malachi General. Bill will be remembered for his warm heart and beautiful spirit. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Visiting hours will take place at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford on Monday, June 10th from 4:00 – 6:30 PM. There will be a short memorial service beginning at 6:30 PM. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019