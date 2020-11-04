Carr, William GeorgeWilliam George Carr, 95, of Branford formerly of North Branford passed away November 2, 2020 at his home. Husband of the late Mary Jane McDermott Carr. Beloved father of Deborah (Robert) Spinar of Livingston, TX and William G. (Barbara) Carr, Jr. of Lake Luzerne, NY. Brother of Edward Carr of New Haven and the late Frank and John Carr and Robert Spillane. Also survived by 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandchild. Bill was born in New Haven on July 10, 1925 a son of the late Francis P. and Rita Flanagan Carr. Prior to his retirement Bill worked for the former Western Electric Co. for 32 years. He was a former President of the Communication Workers of America Union Local #1290. Bill was a lifetime member of Elks Lodge #25 and an Army veteran.Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service Friday afternoon at 1:00 in All Saints Cemetery. (Please meet at cemetery office at 12:45 pm). Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Sign Bill's guest book online at